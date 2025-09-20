Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Sells $106,526.56 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $106,526.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,865.84. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mo Qatanani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.36. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $639,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.5% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,192,000 after buying an additional 251,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRRK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

