Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $91,632.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,915.20. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.