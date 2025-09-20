Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 77.8% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8%

Fastenal stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

