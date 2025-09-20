Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,870 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.32% of Incyte worth $41,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 65.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,062,000 after purchasing an additional 994,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 581.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 693,782 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 469.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 829,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 56.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,398,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,658,000 after purchasing an additional 506,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

Incyte Trading Up 0.6%

INCY stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,497.02. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,312. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.