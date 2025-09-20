Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 478 shares in the company, valued at $148,834.86. This represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.28, for a total transaction of $8,057,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,519.28. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,202,515 shares of company stock valued at $448,306,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $342.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

