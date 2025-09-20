YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $477,000 Position in Novartis AG $NVS

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after buying an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after buying an additional 1,377,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,058,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after buying an additional 1,372,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,313,000 after buying an additional 55,316 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19. The company has a market cap of $259.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $130.46.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

