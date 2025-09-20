D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Director John Dilullo Sells 8,000 Shares

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director John Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $143,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,769.35. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 11.9%

QBTS opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.39. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,372,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 2,253,741 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QBTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.