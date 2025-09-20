Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,687 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,407.36. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,725.08. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $4,214,010 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $180.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

