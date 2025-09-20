State Street Corporation $STT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3,914.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in State Street by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $116.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

