ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.80 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.76 ($0.16). 45,915,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 8,530,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.90 ($0.20).

ImmuPharma Trading Up 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £62.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,404.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.27.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

