ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 15.2% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.18). Approximately 19,387,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 8,507,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 2.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £62.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,404.49 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

