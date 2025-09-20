SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,322 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.