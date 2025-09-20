Trust Point Inc. Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $932.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $759.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $734.90. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $938.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

