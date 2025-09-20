SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,752 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $182.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.92. The company has a market cap of $432.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.99, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

