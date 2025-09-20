iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

