Diversified Trust Co Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corpay were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 309.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Corpay by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.43.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $301.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.02 and a 52 week high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

