Diversified Trust Co Sells 396 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

