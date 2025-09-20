Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Gen Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,367,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $28.99 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

