Diversified Trust Co Has $5.89 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,461 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.0% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.7%

KMB opened at $124.62 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

