Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

