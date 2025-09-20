Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $186.37.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

