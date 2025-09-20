Diversified Trust Co Has $6.36 Million Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

