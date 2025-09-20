Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 25,913 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,959,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90,006 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

