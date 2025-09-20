Diversified Trust Co Has $34.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $216.09 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $216.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.79 and its 200 day moving average is $200.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

