Diversified Trust Co Purchases 3,977 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,921,000 after buying an additional 1,171,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

