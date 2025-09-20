Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,619,269 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,238 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $126,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 106,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,648,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $355,642,000 after acquiring an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

