Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $129.14 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 318.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947,418 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of American Electric Power worth $129,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 118,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $8,301,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6%

AEP stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

