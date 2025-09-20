Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $155.08 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $155,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $187.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 74.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.30.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

