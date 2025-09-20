Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,362 ($45.30) and last traded at GBX 3,358.70 ($45.25), with a volume of 1382233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,272 ($44.09).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLMA. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,200 to GBX 3,290 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halma in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,740 target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,316.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,989.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,328.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 36,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,248, for a total value of £1,177,237.60. Also, insider Jennifer Ward sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202, for a total value of £128,752.42. Insiders have sold a total of 65,175 shares of company stock worth $211,232,540 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

