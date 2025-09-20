KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $32.24 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of META opened at $778.38 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $665.93.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,922 shares of company stock valued at $196,412,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.