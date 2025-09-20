Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Corteva in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Corteva stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

