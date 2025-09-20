Head to Head Comparison: Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) vs. Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Teads has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teads and Swvl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teads 0 1 2 0 2.67 Swvl 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Teads currently has a consensus target price of $3.97, indicating a potential upside of 136.11%. Given Teads’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Teads is more favorable than Swvl.

60.4% of Teads shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Teads shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teads and Swvl”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teads $889.88 million 0.18 -$710,000.00 ($0.84) -2.00 Swvl $17.21 million 1.90 -$10.34 million N/A N/A

Teads has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Profitability

This table compares Teads and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teads -5.76% -4.37% -1.41% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Teads beats Swvl on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teads

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company’s Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

