Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in August

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

LSDAF stock opened at $163.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.24. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of $122.08 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

