Diversified Trust Co Has $163.29 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316,233 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated makes up about 3.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $163,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 265,541.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 502,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,784,000 after buying an additional 501,873 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175,140.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,038,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 676.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,711,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 879.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

