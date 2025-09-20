Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Expands By 21.7%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 767,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 631,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,091,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,091,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Stock Performance

NBRI opened at $0.00 on Friday. North Bay Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get North Bay Resources alerts:

North Bay Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.