London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 98,700 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of LDNXF stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average is $142.16. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $159.67.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

