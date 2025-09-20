Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

