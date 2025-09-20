IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $819,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 28.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $4,540,494.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,456,878.08. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $30,849,036 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $211.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.