The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,656,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after buying an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after buying an additional 490,039 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $277.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.62 and a 1-year high of $280.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

