HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.75.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $402.06 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $420.98. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.77.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

