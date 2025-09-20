Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $156.48 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,286,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,347 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $156,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,869 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 134.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,151,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,726 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,954,000 after buying an additional 451,238 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,224,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 825,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $50,888.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,096,829.45. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $267,732.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,923.22. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,624. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

