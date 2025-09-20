Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2,341.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Vistra worth $167,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Vistra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,121 shares of company stock worth $30,849,036. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $211.08 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

