Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $226.49 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,244 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of McKesson worth $226,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after buying an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 92.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,760,000 after buying an additional 312,473 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $698.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

