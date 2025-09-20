Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWS opened at $138.72 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

