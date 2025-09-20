Grove Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after acquiring an additional 969,027 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after buying an additional 2,375,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,037,205,000 after buying an additional 1,942,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after buying an additional 728,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CVS opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

