Grove Bank & Trust Sells 100 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SAP were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 585.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of SAP by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $267.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.45. The company has a market cap of $328.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $217.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

