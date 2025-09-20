Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Stolper Co raised its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 189.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 72,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $113.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

