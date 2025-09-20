Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,850,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $552.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.18 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Green Plains from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Green Plains by 46.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 54.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 115.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2,313.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $49,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

