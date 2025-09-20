Joseph Robinson Buys 8,000 Shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 89.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 68,832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 258.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 44.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $2,108,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

