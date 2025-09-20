Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PTM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

